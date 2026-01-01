Fall 2: Deadpoint

On a perilous climb across Thailand's Mount Kwan, two climbers become trapped thousands of feet above the ground, where vertigo-inducing heights, sheer exposure, and impossible odds turn ...

Duration: 1h 38m
Release: 2026
Rating: 5.6
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Primetime

In 2006, To Catch a Predator host Chris Hansen sets out to make television history, turning an undercover investigation into one of the most controversial cultural phenomena of the decade.

Duration: 1h 50m
Release: 2026
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The Uprising

As war and plague devastate 14th-century England, a humble peasant ignites a rebellion, uniting an army of commoners to defy the King’s might in a desperate fight for justice and survival.

Duration: 2h 8m
Release: 2026
Rating: 0.0
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Animals

When the son of an L.A. mayoral candidate is kidnapped, he and his wife have a few hours to come up with the ransom payment. With most of their money spent on his political campaign, they...

Duration: 1h 46m
Release: 2026
Rating: 0.0
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The Florist

A quiet horticulturalist harboring a secret life as a lethal assassin finds his true identity jeopardized when he forms an unlikely friendship with a witnesses to police corruption.

Duration:
Release: 2026
Rating: 0.0
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Doing Life

A single mother and an incarcerated man forge an unlikely bond through heartfelt letters, unlocking a door to redemption, hope and love against all odds.

Duration: 1h 52m
Release: 2026
Rating: 0.0
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